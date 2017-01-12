Director of La. State Police Commission resigns amid controversy

The Director of the Louisiana State Police Commission suddenly resigned Thursday morning.

Cathy Derbonne issued her resignation after a series of bizarre closed-door meetings. Those private sessions were held during a break in the middle of the meeting in which board members were scheduled to discuss whether or not to fire her over controversy surrounding political contributions made by former board members.

The meeting was held at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Derbonne has been at the helm of the Louisiana State Police Commission for nearly eight years.

According to its website, the mission of the State Police Commission is to provide a separate merit system for the commissioned officers of Louisiana State Police. In accomplishing this mission, the program administers entry-level law enforcement examinations and promotional examinations, processes personnel actions, issues certificates to those eligible, and schedules appeal hearings and pay hearings.

Per legal counsel, a search for a replacement will begin immediately.

