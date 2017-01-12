Road closure information for 6th annual Louisiana Marathon

On a mobile device? Click the link to view slideshow.

People from around the country are running in to downtown Baton Rouge…literally.

The 6th annual Louisiana Marathon kicks off Friday, January 13 with The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Expo at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road.

The Expo begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the location for participants to pick up their race day packets. There will also be vendors offering health and fitness products and services.

For those participating and for those simply looking to drive in the downtown/LSU area over the weekend, there are some important road closure notices.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be temporary closures of roadways located along the course. To see a list of estimated times when runners will be at certain points on the course, click here.

The FULL Louisiana Marathon course has been secured a USAT&F Certification: it is officially a Boston Qualifier route.

The HALF course follows the black dashed lines on the map below.

The QUARTER course is shown below.

The 5K course on the map below is marked by the dashed black lines.

No parking signs will be posted in the following locations and towing will be enforced:

North Blvd: 4th St. to I-110

19th Street: North Blvd. to Government St.

Park Blvd: Government St. to Magnolia St.

Kleinert St: Perkins Rd. to Drehr Rd.

4th St.: North Blvd. to Spanish Town Rd.

VIEWING LOCATIONS & TIME CHART // MARATHON & HALF MARATHON

Click here for more information about parking garage locations.

