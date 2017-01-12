Man faces cruelty charge after baby suffers head injury

A man is facing cruelty charge after a baby was injured while in his care, according to officials.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Blake Chaisson, 20, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident that happened on Dec. 18, 2016.

According to investigators, someone called 911 after a 2-month-old was unresponsive at a home. They added the infant was taken to a nearby hospital and then to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans for additional care.

Deputies said the hospital staff reported the baby suffered “non-accidental head trauma.” They added the detective learned Chaisson was responsible for the infant before the medical emergency.

Investigators said a warrant was issued for Chaisson’s arrest and he turned himself in after finding out about it.

SMPSO said Chaisson is charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. His bond was set at $100,000.

Deputies said he was released after posting bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.