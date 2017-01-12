Goodwill and City of BR hosts 'Out of School Youth' Program

Goodwill and the City of Baton Rouge are partnering to launch an alternate career exploration program for young adults.

The "Out of School Youth" program is for people ages 16 through 24. The program is for young people who may have not done so well in school or decided the traditional school setting wasn't for them.

Goodwill and the City of Baton Rouge are teaming up with Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) to provide alternate career opportunities in trades like culinary arts, hotel and restaurant management, HVAC, telecommunications and housekeeping.

Program leaders identify these careers as key jobs that will be in demand in the Baton Rouge in the near future. If you need more help in math, literacy or comprehension, the program also provides more training through the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

The program is only open to residents of East Baton Rouge Parish. It is free for participants because of federal funding and partnership with the City of Baton Rouge.

The main purpose of the program is to give young people a second chance to reshape their futures.

Program leaders are currently accepting applicants. They are looking to accept about 40 people. The program will begin as soon as all qualified participants have been selected.

For more information or to apply, call Goodwill at 308-0220. Interested applicants can also call the City of Baton Rouge Youth Center at 389-8901.

