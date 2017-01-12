Police arrest man suspected of driving truck in Christmas Eve deadly hit and run

Police have made an arrest in a Christmas Eve hit and run crash in which a woman was killed.

Investigators believe Gary Walls, 53, of Baton Rouge, was driving the Ford F-150 truck that rear-ended a Honda Civic driven by Connie Lathers, 53, on North 22 Street.

Lathers was killed in the crash.

Witnesses said Walls told those at the scene that he did not want to go to jail and had someone pick him up.

He is now charged with negligent homicide and reckless operation. His bond is set at $12,000.

