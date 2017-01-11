EBRSO seeks man wanted for attempted second degree murder, other charges

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance locating a man wanted on several charges, including attempted second degree murder.

On January 9, an arrest warrant was issued for Irvon McKay, 24, who is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

