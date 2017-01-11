Officials respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle at N Aca - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle at N Acadian and Brady

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department has responded to a wreck on N Acadian Thruway at Brady St. involving an overturned vehicle.

Preliminary reports indicate the wreck occurred Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

BRPD says there is no information at this time about potential injuries. This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

