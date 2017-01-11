La. artist presents portrait of wounded EBR deputy to parents - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. artist presents portrait of wounded EBR deputy to parents

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: TIRR Memorial Hermann Facebook Page Source: TIRR Memorial Hermann Facebook Page
Source: TIRR Memorial Hermann Facebook Page Source: TIRR Memorial Hermann Facebook Page
HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) -

A Louisiana artist from Bossier presented the parents of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier with a portrait of their son Wednesday.

The artist, JaNiece Chitty Cefalu, painted a portrait of Deputy Tullier and presented the piece to his parents, James and Mary, at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas, where Deputy Tullier has been recovering. 

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2j4wOXU

Tullier was shot during an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016. Three other officers were killed in that incident and two others were wounded. He has been recovering at TIRR since September of 2016.

Deputy Tullier has been making good progress in his rehabilitation at TIRR. Just after Christmas, he surprised his mother with a handwritten birthday card and was also recently able to strum on a guitar.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly