BRFD responds to house fire on Washington St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRFD responds to house fire on Washington St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Washington St. Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the house on 5233 Washington St. just before 2 p.m. to find the living area and attic of the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 2:15 p.m., however it did cause extensive damage to the attic of the home.

One of the four residents was home at the time, but was not injured. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-04-15 06:16:51 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-04-15 06:16:51 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly