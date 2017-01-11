BRFD responds to house fire on Washington St.

Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>