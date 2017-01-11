BRFD responds to house fire on Washington St.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Washington St. Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the house on 5233 Washington St. just before 2 p.m. to find the living area and attic of the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 2:15 p.m., however it did cause extensive damage to the attic of the home.

One of the four residents was home at the time, but was not injured. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

