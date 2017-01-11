La. celebrates ten years of going smoke-free in bars, restaurants

Those close to Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy injured in an ambush shooting, have provided an update on his continued recovery.More >>
Those close to Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy injured in an ambush shooting, have provided an update on his continued recovery.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
No. 2 LSU posted a 198.275 for the highest score ever by any team at an NCAA Championship to secure a spot in the program’s sixth Super Six in school history Friday evening at Chaifetz Arena. It was a historic night as three gymnasts won individual national championships for the most at a single meet in school history.More >>
No. 2 LSU posted a 198.275 for the highest score ever by any team at an NCAA Championship to secure a spot in the program’s sixth Super Six in school history Friday evening at Chaifetz Arena. It was a historic night as three gymnasts won individual national championships for the most at a single meet in school history.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>