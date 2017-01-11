La. celebrates ten years of going smoke-free in bars, restaurants

Louisiana is celebrating ten years of going smoke free in bars and restaurants, but leaders say they'd still like to do better because billions of dollars are being spent to fight smoke-related illnesses.

“We need to educate our kids and not have them smoke. We need to make sure that city after city in Louisiana is smoke-free, and that when we do put smoke-free laws, it helps the hospitality industry. It helps the employees working in those jobs,” said Louisiana Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee.

Dr. Gee says they're also making progress in getting people to ditch smoking. She says only 21 percent of people in Louisiana currently smoke.

