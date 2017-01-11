Mother of 3 shot dead after answering knock at door

With her three young kids only steps away, a mother was shot down and killed after answering the door to their home overnight. Now police are pleading for help in finding her killer.

"This was just cold blooded murder. I don't understand what's going on," said neighbor, Gerald Haynes.

Haynes woke up to police cars all over Grebe St. in Scotlandville. He lives just two homes down from where the shooting happened.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said it was around midnight when someone knocked on the door at the Grebe St. home when Robyn Hale, 27, opened the door and someone shot her multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

"She was a very friendly lady, very quiet. I don't understand what happened to her," said Haynes.

Hale is a mother of three young boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, who were all were home when their mother was killed.

"She had her three kids at home. When police arrived, they found her lying in the doorway of her home, shot multiple times," said Sgt. McKneely.

Wednesday morning, it was all quiet in Hale's front yard when neighbors say that usually, there would be children playing in it. Haynes has lived on Grebe St. all his life and describes the area as fairly quiet. He said there are some new faces on the street and Hale had only been living at her home for about a year.

At this time, police do not have a motive. They have questioned some people, but have not named any suspects.

"We know that there is a shooter out there. We believe the shooter is watching the news. The shooter wants to know what we know and we're not going to give that information out," said Sgt. McKneely.

The 9News Investigators did find court documents that show Hale had been physically abused by a male acquaintance, who we are not naming at this time.

As recently as December 14, 2016, less than four weeks ago, Hale said the man pushed her into her children's bedroom saying, "I hit my head on the window sill and I gashed my head open. He broke two dining room table chairs on my back, drug me in the bathroom, choked me in the tub, poured bleach on me, and then drug me back into the kitchen and continued to beat me. He kicked me in my ribs, punched me in the side of my head on left side. I have bruises all over my chest, arms, and legs from his punching me."

It's why the state gr anted a temporary restraining order to Hale just three days later, stating:

The court finds that the allegations presented constitute an immediate and present danger to the physical safety of the protected person(s).

The 9News Investigators also found that Hale had to go to court in late December in order to turn that temporary restraining order into a permanent order. She did not show up for that hearing though, so the case was dismissed.

Now, police are making a plea to you for any help. "If they saw anything suspicious in nature, if they saw anyone at her doors, any cars in her yard, if they saw someone fleeing the scene in haste, please give us a call. That's vital to our investigation," said Sgt. McKneely.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

