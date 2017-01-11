Mother of 3 shot dead after answering knock at door

Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>