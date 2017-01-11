Police respond to possible drive-by shooting on N. 48th St. in Baton Rouge

Police were called out to investigate a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on North 48th Street around 5 p.m.

Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital. They added the victim is expected to survive.

Police said they are still trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting and track down a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

