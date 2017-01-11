Police respond to possible drive-by shooting on N. 48th St. in Baton Rouge

Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
After the summer of 2016 put police conduct under the microscope in Louisiana, a Baton Rouge lawmaker is looking to tighten the training requirements for those who wear the badge.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
