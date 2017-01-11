FEMA offering extension program for rental assistance

Barbara Shropshire and her family are doing their best to repair their home on North Buttonwood in the Glen Oaks Neighborhood. It's been difficult because the closest rental property they could find was in Clinton, a 40 minute trip each way.

"I have a little two-year-old daughter, so coming back and forth, and my mom, she working two jobs and everything and me trying to get back on my feet,”

Shropshire said. It certainly wasn't ideal, but it was the best situation they could afford.

Shropshire's family got rental assistance from FEMA, and they're going to re-apply for more. That's the situation many flood victims have found themselves in.

For most victims, rental assistance is scheduled to expire by the end of this month, but FEMA made the announcement Wednesday, January 11 that it will extend the rental assistance with a program they're calling Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, or CTHA. The extension will last for three months, possibly up to a year and a half, if residents meet a few important requirements.

"That they still don't have a safe and sanitary place to live other than where we have them, and that they're looking for one,” said Kurt Pickering, a representative of FEMA.

FEMA officials stress that it's critical that victims still try to find a long term solution. "The whole concept is for people to get into a longer term, better situation, and once they do that, of course, they don't need that program anymore,” Pickering said.

FEMA says victims will be receiving their CTHA applications soon. They'll need to turn the application in, along with a copy of their lease, receipts showing the proper use of federal assistance, proof of their current household income, and any household financial obligations, such as money owed on a home.

Shropshire hopes to get as much assistance as she can so her family can finish repairing their home. "We're going to apply for more rental assistance and some more FEMA assistance so something, anything can help right now,” Shropshire said. “Right now it's so hectic and very stressful in the condition we in. I just want everything to be back to normal."

