Bogalusa Voters League building burned; officials suspect arson

Monday, a march will commence from the site of the Bogalusa Voters League to commemorate Martin Luther King Day, but the building is now a pile of charred rubble.

Fire consumed the Voters League office Tuesday at 1600 North Ave., State Fire Marshal investigators say. Officials say it appears the fire was intentionally set. There were no injuries to report because the building was locked while it was undergoing renovations.

It was a wood frame, vintage building that had been a church prior to the 1960s, but the Civil Rights Movement in Bogalusa needed a headquarters and was turned over to organizers.

Neighbors are reportedly baffled by the suggestion of arson. Authorities are investigating who might have torched the building.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.







