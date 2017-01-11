Sheriff offers reward in 'gangsters with guns' shooting

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley announced Wednesday that a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Javante Haynes, who is wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Detectives have arrested two suspects in the shooting that happened in the town of Geismar. Officials say two additional suspects are wanted.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kentrell Lewis, 26, and Jyvariel Harvey, 20, both turned themselves in to authorities Monday evening. Both have been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Harvey has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine arrests with multiple drug charges, officials say.

Deputies are actively searching for Johnathan Darville, 25, and Javante Haynes, 22.

Investigators believe Haynes is responsible for shooting the victim multiple times on Monday, January 9 shortly before 10 a.m.

The shooting happened on Carrie Lane near LA 74 in Geismar. It is believed that the four suspects were involved in an argument with the victim.

"We get a call from a neighbor who heard shots fired and observed an individual in the middle of the road," said Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

According to Ascension Parish officials, the victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

"I think it was gangsters with guns and cars and vendettas and paybacks and all that stuff that we seem to encounter in America nowadays," Wiley said. "And, it happened today on a quiet little dead end road in Geismar."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

