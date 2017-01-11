La. State Senator Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse charges

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after recklessly driving a truck and crashing into a motorcyclist.More >>
The Baker Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Plank Rd. in Baker Friday evening.More >>
A big part of Good Friday and the Easter weekend in south Louisiana is, of course, crawfish.More >>
After the summer of 2016 put police conduct under the microscope in Louisiana, a Baton Rouge lawmaker is looking to tighten the training requirements for those who wear the badge.More >>
People in St. Francisville are doing everything they can to draw attention to a road that has all but collapsed. A bridge on Reed Rd., not far from Tunica Trace, is washing out.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
