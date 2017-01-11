La. State Senator Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse charges

State Senator Troy Brown has pleaded no contest to a domestic abuse charge.

Brown was sentenced to 30 days, but Judge Frank Foil suspended the sentence. Instead he will spend 38-hours in jail. After, he will be placed on three months probation with 64 hours of community service.

Brown will not be allowed to be in possession of firearms while on probation and must undergo a court-monitored domestic abuse program.

Judge Foil was brought in from Baton Rouge to handle the case after Ascension Parish Judge Marilyn Lambert recused herself.

In this case, Brown was accused of biting his wife's arm during an argument at their home in Geismar. The incident happened in July 2016. Brown originally pleaded not guilty.

Brown was also arrested on November 28, 2015 in the Hyatt Regency hotel on Loyola Avenue in New Orleans. He also pleaded no contest to that domestic abuse charge.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.