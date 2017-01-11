Sobriety checkpoint to be held in Baton Rouge Thursday night

A multi-agency sobriety checkpoint will be held Thursday, January 12 in an ongoing effort to combat drunk driving.

The checkpoint will take place somewhere within the city limits of Baton Rouge and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning. Officers will be screening drivers for signs of impairment and will also enforce any other visible violations.

The exact location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance. Drivers should always designate a driver or arrange for a safe ride home if they intend to go out and drink.

