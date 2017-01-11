Baton Rouge middle school placed on lockdown after student found - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge middle school placed on lockdown after student found with BB gun

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system confirmed that a school was placed on lockdown Wednesday.

North Banks Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of a weapon on campus. Police were contacted and apprehended a student in possession of a BB gun.

The school remained on lockdown until the end of the day.

