Police make 1 arrest in connection with deadly Spanish Arms Apts. shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man inside his apartment two days before Christmas.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Miquel Henderson, 22, of Baton Rouge, was found in Iberville Parish Tuesday night by the Louisiana State Police Task Force and was booked into the Iberville Parish Prison. BRPD added that the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

Investigators said Henderson was sent back to Baton Rouge Wednesday morning and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of principal to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kendrick Bell, 28.

Bell was shot and killed outside his apartment at the Spanish Arms Apartments on Denham St. on December 23, 2016.

Police said he was shot several times and died at the scene. During the investigation, officials were able to get in touch with a witness who saw two males watching Bell while trying to hide themselves just moments before the shooting. The witness was able to identify Henderson through a six person lineup.

It was also learned that Henderson lived just two tenths of a mile away from the Spanish Arms Apartments on Dutton St. Surveillance footage also shows three individuals leaving Henderson's home walking towards Denham St. a few minutes before the shooting took place. Officials say two individuals, one clearly holding a handgun, fled back to Henderson's home.

Anyone with information about the other two individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

