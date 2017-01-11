Big Buddy Mentoring Baton Rouge seeking more mentors

January is National Mentoring Month.

In Baton Rouge, the Big Buddy mentoring program is celebrating the 15th anniversary of this recognition.

To celebrate the milestone, the organization is providing a number of events throughout January to provide mentorship opportunities.

Big Buddy provides ongoing asset-based programming for youth ages 5 to 18 focused on building resiliency against poverty, crime and academic failure.

The program's mission is to provide access to positive role models and learning experiences to children who lack these resources through the Big Buddy/Little Buddy mentoring programs, character education and leadership sessions, quality out of school activities such as after school programs, holiday camps and summer enrichment pro¬grams, teen programs that develop literacy skills through self-expression and creative writing, and numerous other direct services.

Other important dates for this public awareness campaign that activate on social media include:

January 7, 2017 : Big Buddy/Little Buddy Weekend Activity. Call Big Buddy Program, (225) 388-9737, to find out how you can get involved in the Scrapping with Big Buddy Activity.

January 11, 2017 : Big Buddy Program New Mentor Orientation, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at 1415 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Go to www.bigbuddyprogram.org to complete your application today and receive information about your confirmation.

January 12, 2017 : "I Am a Mentor Day," a day for volunteer Mentors to celebrate their role and reflect on the ways mentees have enhanced their world and share their stories about being a Mentor on social media using #MentorIRL.

January 14, 2017 : Big Buddy/Little Buddy Weekend Activity. Call Big Buddy Program, (225) 388-9737, to find out how you can get involved in the Community Day Event with Big Buddy Program.

January 16, 2017 : Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, a day to share in the inspirational words of MLK, Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.

January 17, 2017 : International Mentoring Day, a day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and messages to share powerful mentoring stories.

January 19, 2017 : "Thank Your Mentor Day," a day for all who have real life mentoring experiences to thank those who helped them on their path to adulthood and beyond when we encourage anyone who has had a Mentor to say thank you by sending a note, a card or sharing a story on social media using #MentorIRL.

January 21, 2017 : Big Buddy Program New Mentor Orientation, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at 1415 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Go to www.bigbuddyprogram.org to complete your application today and receive information about your confirmation.

January 26, 2017: Big Buddy Program presents the Mentoring in Real Life Awards Ceremony. They are honoring selected groups & organizations who have exhibited mentoring in a way that has impacted in our community.

For more information, click HERE or call (225) 388-9737.

