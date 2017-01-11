Big Buddy Mentoring Baton Rouge seeking more mentors

People in St. Francisville are doing everything they can to draw attention to a road that has all but collapsed. A bridge on Reed Rd., not far from Tunica Trace, is washing out.More >>
People in St. Francisville are doing everything they can to draw attention to a road that has all but collapsed. A bridge on Reed Rd., not far from Tunica Trace, is washing out.More >>
Two Baton Rouge women were arrested Tuesday for reportedly attacking two other women with a knife and slashing the tires of one of the women's cars.More >>
Two Baton Rouge women were arrested Tuesday for reportedly attacking two other women with a knife and slashing the tires of one of the women's cars.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Residents who live in East Baton Rouge Parish can dispose of a variety of potentially dangerous items during Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday, April 29.More >>
Residents who live in East Baton Rouge Parish can dispose of a variety of potentially dangerous items during Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday, April 29.More >>
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds; spotty rain - a high of 84°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Be alert for patchy fog - a low of 61°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds; spotty rain - a high of 84°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Be alert for patchy fog - a low of 61°
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>