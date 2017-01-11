Denham Springs starts final flood debris pickup

Denham Springs will start its final flood debris pickup pass for residents on Monday, January 23.

City officials asked that all flood debris (furniture, drywall, etc.) be put on the side of the road by Sunday (Jan. 22) evening. They added a reminder that appliances and electronics will not be picked up.

Also, homeowners are responsible for removing their own construction debris and officials ask you to not put any debris in ditches because it can affect drainage.

If crews need to get on your private property to pick up your debris, you will need to file a Right of Entry form by Thursday, January 19 before 5:30 p.m. A form can be picked up at city hall or on the city’s website.

Officials said the pickup is only for residents on city streets and state highways.

Call 665-8121 with any questions.

