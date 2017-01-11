Denham Springs starts final flood debris pickup

Gov. John Bel Edwards is one of five governors requesting disaster assistance from Congress. Edwards and the governors of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia sent a letter to the House of Representatives and Senate.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix; very warm and windy (gusts 30 mph+); a high of 87°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain/storms likely (70% - 80% coverage); a low of 58°
Police have made an arrest in connection with a kidnapping and rape that happened five months ago after investigators matched a DNA sample to a suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Derrick Shelbia, 39, was arrested Tuesday.More >>
A suspected child predator was taken off the streets Tuesday, according to authorities. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Missael Vasquez, 21, is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
A man accused of breaking into homes and trying to sell the stolen items through a smartphone app was arrested Tuesday, according to investigators.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
