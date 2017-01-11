US Sen. Kennedy sends letter to Gov. Edwards asking for exec. order regarding flood recovery

US Sen. John Kennedy has some concerns about the rebuilding process following the August floods and they are so much so that he sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In the letter, he asks the governor to issue an executive order keeping all public officials, their immediate family members and companies that have a five percent or more financial stake from getting any of the contracts funded by tax payer money. He added they shouldn't be able to profit from Louisianians' tragedy.

The governor's office said what Kennedy is asking for is already a law. It added the governor and Kennedy are in agreement on the issue.

Officials said the existing law prohibits family members of certain public officials in the state of Louisiana from obtaining contracts from disaster and emergency funding if the family member’s interest is 5 percent or more. They added expansion on that law requires action from the legislature.

They also said the governor would fully support any effort to accomplish that expansion and is willing to work with Kennedy to ensure it happens.

