Woman shot multiple times in home while 3 children were inside

Baton Rouge police are investigating a late-night murder on Grebe St. in Scotlandville.

Police say it was around midnight when Robyn Hale, 27, was shot multiple times, transported to the hospital and later died.

Officials say someone knocked at Hale’s door, she opened it and was shot multiple times.

Three of her children were at the home at the time. None of the children were injured.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.