New Roads teacher turns self in for inappropriate contact with student

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) -

False River Academy teacher, Skylar Russell, 23, turned herself in to the New Roads Police Department Wednesday morning.

She is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said investigators received a complaint Monday night of two suspicious vehicles in a parking lot on Olinde Street in New Roads.

According to McDonald, the teacher and a student at the school had only been in one of the cars for a few minutes when officers arrived, which is why she is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
 
"We were able to determine that there was no sexual conduct between the two," McDonald said.

Russell was issued a misdemeanor summons Wednesday morning on the charge.

