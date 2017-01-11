Perfect Game ranks LSU No. 2 in preseason baseball poll

There are big expectations for the Tiger baseball team this season.

LSU checks in at No. 2 in Perfect Game's 2017 Preseason College Top 25.

The SEC has five teams in the poll, all in the top 10. LSU leads the conference at No. 2, followed by Florida (4), South Carolina (5), Ole Miss (8) and Vanderbilt (9).

LSU finished last season with a disappointing loss to Coastal Carolina in the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional. The Tigers ended the year with a 45-21 record.

The Ragin' Cajuns will start the year at No. 13. UL-Lafayette and LSU will meet in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at Zephyr Field in Metairie on Tuesday, April 11.

The Tigers also received the No. 2 ranking in the 2017 Collegiate Baseball Top 40 released last month.

LSU hits the diamond for the first time against Air Force on Friday, Feb. 17 in Alex Box Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.