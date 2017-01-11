Cream Cheese Icing for King Cakes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cream Cheese Icing for King Cakes

Air date: January 12, 2017. Source: Thee Heavenly Donut

Ingredients

1/2 cup buttersoftened

8 ounces cream cheese

4 cups confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract A

Directions

Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy.

