New Roads mayor's motion hearing gets heated

Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds; spotty rain - a high of 84°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Be alert for patchy fog - a low of 61°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds; spotty rain - a high of 84°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Be alert for patchy fog - a low of 61°
A 48-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while walking along a highway Friday morning, according to officials.More >>
A 48-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while walking along a highway Friday morning, according to officials.More >>
A yearly tradition on the morning of Good Friday continued in downtown Baton Rouge. A walking Way of the Cross started at St. Joseph Cathedral and visited all 14 stations before returning to the cathedral.More >>
A yearly tradition on the morning of Good Friday continued in downtown Baton Rouge. A walking Way of the Cross started at St. Joseph Cathedral and visited all 14 stations before returning to the cathedral.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Renee Story, who went to our Facebook page Thursday to complain about East Baton Rouge Metro Council members walking out of a meeting when a vote did not go their way.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Renee Story, who went to our Facebook page Thursday to complain about East Baton Rouge Metro Council members walking out of a meeting when a vote did not go their way.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>