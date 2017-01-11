New Roads mayor's motion hearing gets heated

A continuous motion hearing was held Wednesday morning between lead prosecutor Tony Clayton and lead defense lawyer Steve Moore for New Roads Mayor Robert Myer.

A Pointe Coupee Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Myer in August 2016 on nine counts of malfeasance in office and one count of abuse of office.

At Wednesday’s motion hearing, the mayor accused the district attorney’s office of not answering the mayor’s discovery in specificity. Prosecutors argued back, saying they did not have to respond with specifics because the state gave the mayor and his lawyer the entire file.

Judge James Best told the mayor and his lawyer that they have the entire file, read it and if they had any questions, ask those at the next date.

Clayton wanted a trial date set Wednesday, saying the mayor has had the entire case file for months now and his defense team has had enough time to prepare for a trial.

"The mayor has said this was some big conspiracy to remove him from office," Clayton said. "If he believes that, then he ought to agree with the state and have a quick trial date. Let a jury determine. The people of New Roads should not have a mayor sitting in that seat if he’s guilty of these crimes."

Because of the mayor’s concerns at the motion hearing, Best set the next court date as February 8, at which time he said he would set a trial date.

Myer is accused of misusing the town's money by spending thousands of dollars on a city-issued credit card for personal use from 2011 to 2014.

Prosecutors said the taxpayers in Pointe Coupee Parish basically paid for Myer's sexual demands, because in exchange for those sexual favors, he allegedly gave his city financial director the city's credit card.

