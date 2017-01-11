Deputies arrest teen girl for stun gun at high school

Authorities said a teen was arrested Wednesday morning for having a stun gun at school.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the weapon was seized from a 16-year-old girl at Assumption High.

Because of her age, the student’s name was not released.

Deputies said the student was taken into custody and they are trying to contact her parents.

They added no one was injured.

