Elderly disabled woman dies in house fire

An elderly woman with limited mobility died in a duplex fire in St. James Parish late Tuesday night, according to investigators.

The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal reported it happened in Lutcher. Investigators were called out to 1931 West Main St. in Lutcher after fire crews responded just after 11 p.m. After entering the home, firefighters discovered the woman's body.

Officials believe the victim is 66-year-old Christine Luminais-Benson, who lived alone. Officials added there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

After being examined by investigators, Leminais-Benson's body was released to the St. James Parish Coroner for an autopsy, which is scheduled for Thursday morning.

They added the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

