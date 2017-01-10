False River Waterworks customers with no water - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

False River Waterworks customers with no water

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Customers with False River Waterworks currently have no water, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.

Officials are aware of the issue and are working to fix the problem. Customers affected are in the New Roads to Lakeland area.

