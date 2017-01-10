Metro council member speaks out in support of BRPD Chief Dabadie - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Metro council member speaks out in support of BRPD Chief Dabadie

Scott Wilson (Source: WAFB) Scott Wilson (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Metro council Mayor Pro Tem, Scott Wilson, says he supports Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

“Violent crime statistics have been going down and I think this is due, in large, to the measure in policing strategies by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney, the State Police, as far as that being implemented across this city and this parish. I have no problem with Carl Dabadie continuing as Chief of Police,” said Wilson.

Wilson spoke to the Ronald Reagan Republican Luncheon Tuesday and said despite a tough summer, he feels the positive results seen are a result, in part, of Dabadie's leadership.   

