Nine EBR Parish schools still closed; some not reopening until Fall 2018

One of the men behind the Cajun Navy, which was started during the August 2016 flood, may be done with water rescues, but he is not finished with helping flood victims recover. He has now launched an online funding campaign called Crowd Relief, a volunteer-based program aimed at helping people recover.More >>
A recent survey about people's favorite Easter candy, traditions, and items for gift baskets found that the average U.S. family will spend $53 per person this Easter. The survey, conducted by offers.com, also found what Louisianans like most about the holiday.More >>
A multi-agency investigation has ended in the arrest of 20 individuals. These arrests came with the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics, several firearms, and stolen property.More >>
Five teenagers from St. Landry Parish, ranging in age from 13 to 16-years-old, are accused of stealing two horses and tack from Dominique's Stockyard in Opelousas and abusing them on April 4.More >>
Eight months ago, Kyleen Kiger-Smith's baking business, Fairy Dust Cakes, was displaced following the August 2016 flood. Wednesday, she was at her building on Hwy. 190 doing some rehab work. “I heard something that sounded like people yelling,” said Kiger-Smith.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...More >>
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
