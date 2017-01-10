Mayor Broome says EBR to participate in National Mentoring Month

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome has declared that the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be participating in National Mentoring Month.

"National Mentoring Month is a perfect time to highlight the quality mentoring programs in our city that connects thousands of youths to mentors. These mentors provide invaluable guidance and support to help prepare our youth to become productive citizens of our community," said Weston Broome.

The Mayor's Office My Brother's Keeper - Baton Rouge (MBK-BR) Initiative is celebrating 15 years of supporting and promoting mentoring opportunities all over the Baton Rouge area. In celebration of National Mentoring Month, MBK-BR is encouraging residents to become active mentors and to attend the various events throughout the month of January.

Events include:

January 12: "I Am a Mentor Day" is a day for volunteer mentors to celebrate their role and reflect on the ways those they've mentored have enhanced their world and share their stories about being mentors on social media using #MentorIRL and #MBKBR.

January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a day to share in the inspirational words of MLK Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.

January 17: International Mentoring Day is a day of international conversations on social media where photos, videos, and messages share powerful mentoring stories.

January 19: "Thank Your Mentor Day" is a day for all who have real life mentoring experiences to thank those who helped them on their path to adulthood and beyond. We encourage anyone who has had a mentor to say thank you by sending a note, a card, or by sharing a story on social media using #MentorIRL and #MBKBR.

January 26: Big Buddy Program presents the Mentoring in Real Life Awards Ceremony. They are honoring selected groups and organizations who have exhibited mentoring in a way that has impacted our community.

Research has shown that when matched through quality mentoring programs, mentors can play a powerful role in helping young people make good decisions, stay focused in school, and reduce risky behavior.

In a recent national report called the Mentoring Effect, young people at risk for not completing high school, but who had a mentor, were 55 percent more likely to enroll in college than those who did not have a mentor. Those same students were also 81 percent more likely to participate in sports or extracurricular activities, 78 percent more likely to volunteer regularly in the community, and more than twice as likely to hold leadership positions in a club or sports team.

The report also showed that one in three youth will reach age 19 without a mentor.

National Mentoring Month is celebrated in January across the country. Click here for more information.

