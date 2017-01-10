Wanted domestic battery suspect arrested in Baton Rouge

A Siracuasaville man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault was arrested Monday in Baton Rouge, according of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dorian Charles Kennedy, 36, was apprehended by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit in Baton Rouge on Monday, January 9. He is being held in Baton Rouge as a fugitive from justice.

On January 3, deputies were dispatched to a home in Siracusaville to execute an arrest warrant for Kennedy, who was not at the home when they arrived. It was discovered Kennedy was actively fleeing law enforcement.

