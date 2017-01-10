Wanted domestic battery suspect arrested in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wanted domestic battery suspect arrested in Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dorian C. Kennedy, 36. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office) Dorian C. Kennedy, 36. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A Siracuasaville man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault was arrested Monday in Baton Rouge, according of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dorian Charles Kennedy, 36, was apprehended by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit in Baton Rouge on Monday, January 9. He is being held in Baton Rouge as a fugitive from justice.

On January 3, deputies were dispatched to a home in Siracusaville to execute an arrest warrant for Kennedy, who was not at the home when they arrived. It was discovered Kennedy was actively fleeing law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly