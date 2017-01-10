Another candidate enters the race for state treasurer

Another day brings a new competitor in the race for state treasurer. Democrat Derrick Edwards, an attorney from New Orleans, announced his candidacy Tuesday.

“I think we need someone totally independent from politics and those who have made those bad decisions over the years for the State of Louisiana,” said Edwards.

Edwards says he wants to bring accountability and transparency to the treasurer's office and the state budget. He previously made an unsuccessful bid to replace David Vitter in the U.S. Senate. Monday, Republican State Representative John Schroder threw his hat in the treasurer race as well.

