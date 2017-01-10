Baker PD: 11-year-old boy shot in hand by teen; suspect arrested

One of the men behind the Cajun Navy, which was started during the August 2016 flood, may be done with water rescues, but he is not finished with helping flood victims recover. He has now launched an online funding campaign called Crowd Relief, a volunteer-based program aimed at helping people recover.More >>
A recent survey about people's favorite Easter candy, traditions, and items for gift baskets found that the average U.S. family will spend $53 per person this Easter. The survey, conducted by offers.com, also found what Louisianans like most about the holiday.More >>
A multi-agency investigation has ended in the arrest of 20 individuals. These arrests came with the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics, several firearms, and stolen property.More >>
Five teenagers from St. Landry Parish, ranging in age from 13 to 16-years-old, are accused of stealing two horses and tack from Dominique's Stockyard in Opelousas and abusing them on April 4.More >>
Eight months ago, Kyleen Kiger-Smith's baking business, Fairy Dust Cakes, was displaced following the August 2016 flood. Wednesday, she was at her building on Hwy. 190 doing some rehab work. “I heard something that sounded like people yelling,” said Kiger-Smith.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
