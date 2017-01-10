Baker PD: 11-year-old boy shot in hand by teen; suspect arrested - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baker PD: 11-year-old boy shot in hand by teen; suspect arrested

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

The Baker Police Department responded to an 11-year-old boy who was shot in the right hand by another boy, who police say is a teenager.

The teenage suspect was arrested Tuesday night and is charged with negligent injuring.

According to Baker PD, the incident occurred Tuesday, January 10 around 3:15 p.m. on Shilo Dr. in Baker.

The boy's grandmother, Lorse Harris, said she tried to bandage the boy's hand before calling 911. "My grandson ran in the house, he said, 'Grandma, I got shot, I got shot, I got shot!' I said, 'Boy, stop playing,' but when I turned around and looked at his hand, the blood was running everywhere," she said.

The boy was transported to Our Lady of the Lake and is in good condition.

