Baker PD: 11-year-old boy shot in hand by teen; suspect arrested

The Baker Police Department responded to an 11-year-old boy who was shot in the right hand by another boy, who police say is a teenager.

The teenage suspect was arrested Tuesday night and is charged with negligent injuring.

According to Baker PD, the incident occurred Tuesday, January 10 around 3:15 p.m. on Shilo Dr. in Baker.

The boy's grandmother, Lorse Harris, said she tried to bandage the boy's hand before calling 911. "My grandson ran in the house, he said, 'Grandma, I got shot, I got shot, I got shot!' I said, 'Boy, stop playing,' but when I turned around and looked at his hand, the blood was running everywhere," she said.

The boy was transported to Our Lady of the Lake and is in good condition.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.