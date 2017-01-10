Domino's to hire 200 new employees throughout Greater Baton Rouge

Domino's is looking to hire 200 new employees across 19 locations throughout Greater Baton Rouge.

Positions available include delivery drivers, assistant managers, and general managers. Store locations that are hiring include:

Baker: 2170 Main St.

Baton Rouge: 1194 Bob Petit Blvd. 13770 Old Hammond Hwy. 1841 Staring Ln. 10595 Airline Hwy. 2806 Government St. 3266 Plank Rd. 3676 Harding Blvd. 5443 Jones Creek Rd. 8910 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Denham Springs: 110 Florida Blvd. SW

Gonzales: 33716 Louisiana Hwy.

Greenwell Springs: 14395 Greenwell Springs

Hammond: 1400 W Thomas St.

Ponchatoula: 15389 Hwy. 22

Port Vincent: 18590 Hwy. 16

Prairieville: 17278 Airline Hwy.

Walker: 28470 Walker Rd. S



"We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout the Baton Rouge area. The growth of these communities and the success of Domino's allows us to build on our franchise so we can continue to do what we do best - make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service," said Glenn Mueller, a Baton Rouge Domino's franchise owner.

"Domino's is a great place to work. Our company truly provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino's is the place to be," added Mueller.

Mueller is the largest Domino's franchise owner in the U.S., owning more than 200 stores throughout Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Those interested in applying should visit jobs.dominos.com.

