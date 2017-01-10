BRPD to host women's self defense class

The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting an Equalizer Women's Self-Defense class at the BRPD Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.

Classes will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. for each session. Sessions will be held as follows:

Session 1: Tuesday, January 31

Session 2: Thursday, February 2

Session 3: Tuesday, February 7

Session 4: Thursday, February 9

There is no charge to attend the class, which is open to women age 13 and older. Participants should wear comfortable clothing appropriate for physical activity.

The course covers facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defenses, and group escapes. Participants must attend all four sessions to become certified.

Class size is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early by clicking here.

