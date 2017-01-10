LSU makes Kirk Herbstreit's 'early, early, early' preseason top 5

With Clemson's upset of Alabama behind us, it's time to look forward to the 2017 season under new head football coach Ed Orgeron.

Although it's only the day after the championship, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sent out his 'early, early, early' preseason top 5 and it once again includes LSU.

Folks asking me for my early, early, early PRESEASON top 5. Have no idea right now. But for fun. NEXT YEAR



1 FSU

2 Bama

3 USC

4 PSU

5 LSU — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 10, 2017

The Tigers finished the 2016 season ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 14 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

LSU starts the season in Houston, TX against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.