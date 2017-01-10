CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping arrested

A Baton Rouge man wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder and kidnapping, among other charges, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Joshua Spencer was arrested Tuesday, January 10 thanks to information from numerous Crime Stoppers tips. Since a warrant was issued for Spencer's arrest in November, eight people, including Spencer's grandmother, mother, and mother's boyfriend have been arrested for assisting Spencer in evading law enforcement. All three have since bonded out of jail.

Spencer has a long criminal history with arrests for theft, domestic abuse with child endangerment, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2005 after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simply robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony theft.

Spencer was booked on the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder

Second degree kidnapping

Felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal use of a weapon

