Police search for 3 suspects accused of robbing pair at gunpoint at Hammond hotel

St. Vincent de Paul will be reaching out and serving the homeless and needy of the Baton Rouge community Easter Sunday.More >>
With Louisiana legislators already home after their first week of session, one of the governor’s key tax reform bills has not yet been filed.More >>
A Baker woman has been arrested for attempted first degree murder, among other charges.More >>
Scientists report there is a big problem in the Amite River that could impact homes in three parishes.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a blood drive for one of their own officers, who was injured in a car wreck while on duty just over three weeks ago.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
At least four people were shot at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said Lil Boosie's attorney came to the Biloxi Police Department on Thursday to pick up the rappers jewelry.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
