Police search for 3 suspects accused of robbing pair at gunpoint at Hammond hotel

Police are trying to find three suspects after a man and woman staying at a hotel in Hammond were robbed at gunpoint and tied up Monday morning.

The Hammond Police Department reported officers were called to the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Veterans Avenue around 7 a.m.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Bianco Barrow, 21, of Dallas, Georgia. A description was not given. The two other suspects have not yet been identified.

According to investigators, the suspects walked into the hotel room and held guns on the victims while their wrists were zip tied and their heads covered with pillowcases. Police said the suspects stole several items and left.

Investigators said the man was able to get out of his restraints, jumped from the second story window and ran to a nearby business to call police because the suspects had destroyed all of the phones in the hotel room.

The HPD Special Response Team searched the other rooms at the hotel but did not find the suspects.

Detectives reported their investigation uncovered evidence that another woman travelling with the victims, identified as Barrow, may have been one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery and added surveillance video later confirmed their suspicions.

The investigation is ongoing.

