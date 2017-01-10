Tigers land at No. 14 in Coaches Poll

LSU (8-4) finished the 2016 season with a No. 14 ranking in the final Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers ended the season with a win over Texas A&M, 54-39, followed by a Citrus Bowl victory over Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, 29-9.

Alabama led the SEC at No. 2, followed by Florida (13), LSU (14), Auburn (22) and Tennessee (24).

The Clemson Tigers won their first National Championship since 1981 and handed Alabama coach Nick Saban his first National Championship loss Monday night in Tampa, FL.

Amway Coaches Top 25:

1 Clemson 14-1 (60)

2 Alabama 14-1

3 Oklahoma 11-2

4 Washington 12-2

5 Southern California 10-3

6 Ohio State 11-2

7 Penn State 11-3

8 Florida State 10-3

9 Wisconsin 11-3

10 Michigan 10-3

11 Oklahoma State 10-3

12 Stanford 10-3

13 Florida 9-4

14 LSU 8-4

15 Colorado 10-4

16 Virginia Tech 10-4

17 West Virginia 10-3

18 Western Michigan 13-1

19 South Florida 11-2

20 Louisville 9-4

21 Utah 9-4

22 Auburn 8-5

23 Miami 9-4

24 Tennessee 9-4

25 San Diego State 11-3

