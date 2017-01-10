Crime Stoppers: Military veteran beaten and robbed on Baton Rouge streets

Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 13More >>
A Prairieville man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of second degree murder Wednesday.More >>
A Gonzales man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with credit for time served in connection with a shooting death the happened in 2011 in Geismar.More >>
A tip to Crime Stoppers helped police arrest a man who is accused of an armed robbery.More >>
Four women were arrested Wednesday, April 12 as part of prostitution sting throughout Baton Rouge.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
At least four people were shot at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
