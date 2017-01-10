Scholarships available for parents to enroll their children in school of their choice

Families in Louisiana can now officially apply for the state's scholarship program.

The announcement was made by the Louisiana Federation for Children.

The scholarships are meant to empower low-income families with the same opportunity as others, so that parents can send their kids to the school of their choice.

To be eligible, students have to be enrolled in a public school rated with a C or lower. They also qualify if they are going into kindergarten for the first time.

There are reportedly more than 6,500 students are currently enrolled in the program in more than 120 schools.

Those interested can apply in person at the participating school of your choice through February 24 or click here to apply.

