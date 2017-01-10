OUR TURN: Council on Aging Budget Problems

Voters were very generous last fall when they approved a property tax that will generate $8 million a year for the next decade to fund the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

In an investigation published in last week’s Business Report, Stephanie Riegel documented problems the Council on Aging has had before, during and after the election.

Before the election, there were questions about pay practices and a failed bingo hall. During the election, there were allegations about violations of campaign laws. The agency’s own attorney acknowledges that mistakes were made. And now after the election, there are questions about how an agency that struggled to handle a $3 million a year budget will be up to the task of handling one that’s more than twice as big.

Baton Rouge citizens obviously voted with their hearts to support our senior citizens. We need to pressure the folks at the Council on Aging to use their heads when they spend the money that we are giving them.

