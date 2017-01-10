LSU ranked No. 13 in final AP Top 25 Poll

LSU bounced back from a rough start to the 2016 season to finish No. 13 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
The Tigers finished the season as the No. 2 ranked SEC team, behind only Alabama.
LSU beat Louisville 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl to end the season with an 8-4 record.
Clemson upset Alabama 35-31 Monday night in the National Championship game to claim the No. 1 ranking.
AP Top 25:
1. Clemson (60) 14-1
2. Alabama 14-1
3. USC 10-3
4. Washington 12-2
5. Oklahoma 11-2
6. Ohio State 11-2
7. Penn State 11-3
8. Florida State 10-3
9. Wisconsin 11-3
10.Michigan 10-3
11.Oklahoma State 10-3
12.Stanford 10-3
13.LSU 8-4
14.Florida 9-4
15.Western Michigan 13-1
16.Virginia Tech 10-4
17.Colorado 10-4
18.West Virginia 10-3
19.South Florida 11-2
20.Miami(FL) 9-4
21.Louisville 9-4
22.Tennessee 9-4
23.Utah 9-4
24.Auburn 8-5
25.San Diego State 11-3
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.