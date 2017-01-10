LSU ranked No. 13 in final AP Top 25 Poll

LSU bounced back from a rough start to the 2016 season to finish No. 13 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

The Tigers finished the season as the No. 2 ranked SEC team, behind only Alabama.

LSU beat Louisville 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl to end the season with an 8-4 record.

Clemson upset Alabama 35-31 Monday night in the National Championship game to claim the No. 1 ranking.

AP Top 25:

1. Clemson (60) 14-1

2. Alabama 14-1

3. USC 10-3

4. Washington 12-2

5. Oklahoma 11-2

6. Ohio State 11-2

7. Penn State 11-3

8. Florida State 10-3

9. Wisconsin 11-3

10.Michigan 10-3

11.Oklahoma State 10-3

12.Stanford 10-3

13.LSU 8-4

14.Florida 9-4

15.Western Michigan 13-1

16.Virginia Tech 10-4

17.Colorado 10-4

18.West Virginia 10-3

19.South Florida 11-2

20.Miami(FL) 9-4

21.Louisville 9-4

22.Tennessee 9-4

23.Utah 9-4

24.Auburn 8-5

25.San Diego State 11-3

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.