Police investigate robbery, shooting on N. 35th Street that left 1 injured

A 26-year-old man is officially being charged for murder after he allegedly set a house on fire, which killed an 89-year-old woman. Officials revealed that he knew the woman because he had been staying in the home as a guest.More >>
Police have identified one man wanted in connection with a shooting that left three people wounded. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gerald Jones, 21, and another man fired shots inside a home during a dispute.More >>
AIDS activists and patients are protesting the mayor's office and the city of Baton Rouge on Thursday for failing to renew a federally-funded contract for one HIV medical provider.More >>
A contractor charged with many counts of fraud in multiple parishes is heading back to Baton Rouge to face additional charges.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement Thursday regarding the selection of a contractor for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program. IEM will serve for the state program that is helping homeowners rebuild following the August flood.More >>
Called "the mother of all bombs," the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast is a large-yield conventional bomb, dropped for the first time in combat in Afghanistan.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
